New Delhi, India

Indian taxi aggregator, BluSmart, on Wednesday (Dec 4) apologised after a customer said she and her son were robbed at gunpoint by one of its drivers near Delhi.

This comes a day after the driver, Sonu Singh, was arrested by the Gurugram police.

The 30-year-old woman said that she was travelling in a BluSmart taxi with her six-year-old son on Saturday when the driver pulled a gun on them.

The woman, in her police complaint, said that he forced her to transfer $650 (Rs 55,000) to him through an app before forcing her out of the car.

BluSmart shared an apology on social media, saying, "deeply saddened and disturbed". They also apologised to the woman's family.

The woman said she took a cab to travel from a mall in Gurugram to her house a few kilometres away.

She further alleged that the driver took the money and threw them out of the car. The driver then fled from there with her suitcase, a spokesperson for Gurugram police said.

The driver was arrested on Monday after the woman shared the taxi's registration number.

The Indian taxi aggregator BluSmart was founded in 2019 and is a popular ride-sharing app in the capital and its suburbs. Moreover, its fleet is 100 per cent electric vehicles.

The police said that the driver was produced in court and has been remanded to police custody for further investigation.

'Incident felt personal'

BluSmart co-founder Anmol Singh Jaggi took to X, saying, the incident felt "personal". "Safety is our foundation," he added.

Jaggi said the company's "exhaustive documentation process" and swift action from its "Quick Response Team" had ensured the driver was caught within 24 hours of the incident.

"We have stringent onboarding processes, including mandatory background checks, face-to-face interviews, and driving tests," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company further said that it was committed to providing the affected family with "all necessary support".

Meanwhile, the police said the probe is ongoing to recover the stolen money.

