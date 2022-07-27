BJP youth member hacked to death in Karnataka, chief minister promises to punish the culprits

A BJP youth functionary member was hacked by unidentified motorcycle-borne attackers on Wednesday (July 27), as per police, as unrest erupted in the town with the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) calling for a bandh in several of the taluks to condemn the killing. Praveen Nettaru, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha district executive committee, was killed and the police are looking into several explanations including the involvement of attackers from the nearby state of Kerala. As per police, after shutting his store, late on Tuesday (July 26), the victim,32, was on his way home when he was fatally attacked, PTI reported.

As soon as the victim was attacked, he tried to escape and run but after taking a hit to the head, he collapsed, officials said. Locals called the police right away who reached the spot immediately and took the victim to the hospital, where the staff pronounced him dead. Following this instance, a demonstration organised by BJP and several other Hindu organisations, against the killing was held in front of the hospital.

In protest over the killing, the VHP has called for a band in the district’s Kadaba, Suliya, and Puttur Taluks. Additionally, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada district has tightened their security.

Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, condemned the murder of the BJP Youth Member and promised that those responsible for the act will soon be apprehended and punished in accordance with the law, said on Twitter.

As per Home Minister Agra Jnanendra, the area where the instance happened is near the Kerala border, and police are currently making particular efforts to apprehend the preparators by getting in touch with top Kerala police officials.

