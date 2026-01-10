/BJP wants Nizamabad to be named as Indur

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again stirred political discussion in Telangana by announcing that it would rename Nizamabad district as Indur if it forms the government in the state. Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind recently said the party intends to change the district’s name, asserting that names linked to the Nizam period represent a painful chapter in history. Speaking to party workers, Arvind argued that such names are reminders of oppression and suffering and should be replaced with ones that reflect cultural pride and a nationalist identity.



Backing the statement, Telangana BJP State President Ramchander Rao, speaking to ANI, said the party stands firmly with its Nizamabad MP. "Our Nizamabad MP has given a statement that if the BJP comes to power, we will change the name of Nizamabad to Indur. The BJP is with him," Rao said.



Rao added that the proposal is not limited to Nizamabad alone. He said several places across Telangana continue to carry names given during the Nizam rule, which he alleged was marked by atrocities. "These names remind us of that period. That is the reason they need to be changed. Not only Nizamabad, but there are also many cities in Telangana whose names have to be changed," he said.

The statements drew sharp criticism from Congress. Former MP and senior Congress leader Hanumanth Rao, speaking to ANI, accused Dharmapuri Arvind of unnecessarily creating new issues and attempting to divide the country. He said Nizamabad had different names in the distant past and that several governments had come to power since Independence, but none had changed the city's name.



Hanumanth Rao alleged that the BJP was deliberately creating controversy by announcing name changes even before coming to power. "At the time of Independence, people from all religions, castes, and creeds fought together for the nation," he said, adding that India is a secular country and cannot be turned into a Hindu nation.



Warning that such statements could lead to law-and-order problems, Rao urged the Telangana government to take note of the issue. He cautioned that similar demands could follow, including calls to rename landmarks such as Charminar or Osmania University. "It is not correct to create unnecessary issues like this," he said.



Accusing the BJP of using identity-based politics for electoral gains, Rao said India is home to diverse cultures and religions. He further claimed that while Narendra Modi is Prime Minister, real control lies with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and asserted that India's secular character cannot be changed.