BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani welcomes Babri mosque demolition verdict

BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani on Wednesday welcomed the Babri mosque demolition verdict after being acquitted by Special CBI Court, Lucknow.

The court in Lucknow pronounced its judgment in the 28-year-old case and said that the demolition of the mosque was not pre-planned, but a spontaneous act.

“The CBI court has acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case. This ends the long pending dispute related with the December 6, 1992 incident,” said lawyer KK Mishra.

26 out of total 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, except LK Advani, MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, Nritya Gopal Das, Kalyan Singh and Satish Pradhan were present at the court for the hearing.

Advani said ''I wholeheartedly welcome the judgement by the Special Court Babri mosque demolition case. The judgement vindicates my personal and BJP's belief and commitment toward the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.''

While BJP member Murli Manohar Joshi called it a ''historic decision by the court''. And added that ''This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodhya. Our program and rallies were not part of any conspiracy. We are happy, everyone should now be excited about Ram Mandir's construction.''