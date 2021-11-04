BJP lauds cut in petrol, diesel prices

The BJP on Wednesday hailed the central government's decision to reduce petrol and diesel prices as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Diwali gift.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda said the decision will boost consumption and keep the inflation low.

"I thank @narendramodi Ji's Gov for reducing Excise Duty on Petrol & Diesel on the eve of Diwali by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from tomorrow. The reduction in excise duty on Petrol & Diesel will also boost consumption and keep inflation low, thus helping poor & middle classes," Nadda said in a tweet.

BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said Modi has given a glorious gift on Diwali.

The government on Wednesday cut the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively to bring down retail rates from record highs.

The decision is likely to be greeted as a long expected succour to consumers, who have been reeling under steep price rises in both fuels almost the entire year.

The price of petrol in the national capital stood at Rs 110.08 on Wednesday, having risen by Rs 20 in last six months alone.

The year has seen a steep rise in prices of petrol and diesel throughout, with as many as 17 and 20 incidents of price rise for both fuels till September.