BJP announces list of names of 107 candidates for polls in India’s UP state

The poll season is back in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday announced the names of 107 candidates for the assembly polls in the state.

The incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been fielded from Gorakhpur city.

Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with startups, calls for innovating 'for India, from India'

Although the elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly will be held in seven phases, the party has announced the names of the candidates for the seats, which are going to the polls in the first two phases.

The elections in the state will begin from February 10.

During a press conference at the BJP's headquarters, Uttar Pradesh in-charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with the party general secretary Arun Singh released the list.

Also Read: General Bipin Rawat copter crash: What is Controlled Flight into Terrain?

CM Adityanath will be the candidate of the party from Gorakhpur City and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will contest from Sirathu, said Pradhan.

"The BJP has provided welfare and sensitive governance in Uttar Pradesh in the last five years. We are confident that the people of UP will again bless us in this great festival of 2022 with the same clarity," the BJP tweeted quoting Pradhan.

(With inputs from agencies)