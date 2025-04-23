Bitan Adhikary, an Indian techie who was living in Brandon, Florida, was among 27 who lost their lives in the dastardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam when militants opened fire at civilians. The attack happened at a famed meadow near south Kashmir’s Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon. The death toll include most of the tourists as it is being described as the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

Adhikary was survived by his wife Sohini and their three-year-old son. As per reports, he had come to down to his Kolkata home on April 8 to spend time with his family. During his stay, he decided to travel to Kashmir with family as they reached there last week and were to return on Thursday.

Media reports have mentioned that Adhikary, along with his wife and son, was sitting on the grass at Baisaran meadow when armed militants entered there and suddenly opened fire indiscriminately.

Media reports have revealed that Adhikary relocated to the US to work as a Test Manager with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). He had done his Bachelor of Technology, in Electrical Engineering from the University of Technology in West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee speaks to family

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke to Bitan's wife over the phone. Banerjee said, "My heart goes out to the families of the victims of the devastating terrorist attack on the tourists in Jammu and Kashmir today. One of the victims, Sri Bitan Adhikari, is from West Bengal. I have talked with his wife over phone. Though no words are enough to console her in this hour of grief, I have assured her that my government is taking all steps to bring back his mortal remains to his house at Kolkata."

Banerjee also informed that three people from her state, West Bengal, have died in the terror attack. They have identified as, Adhikari (of Baishnabghata, Kolkata), Samir Guha (Sakher Bazar, Kolkata) and Manish Ranjan (Jhalda, Purulia).

"All arrangements are being put up by our administration at Delhi Airport to help the family members of the victims and their onward journey to Kolkata. Flight is likely to arrive in Kolkata at 8.30 pm today," she added.

Family is inconsolable

Bitan's elderly father told Anandabazar Patrika, "He wanted to take all of us along. But I told him to go with my daughter-in-law. I spoke to him today as well, even in the afternoon. What happened after that."

Bitan's brother said, "I spoke to my younger brother this morning. He told me that once he returned from Kashmir, we would plan an extended holiday nearby. We had no idea it would be the last time we would speak."

Nothing worse than a parent breaking down, coming across his child's demise. My heart goes out to Bitan Adhikari, a Bengali resident from Baisnabghata. Om Shanti. 💔pic.twitter.com/dt0CeIOnqd — rúben (@alostsouldown) April 22, 2025