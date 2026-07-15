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BIMSTEC security chiefs convene in Delhi amid Bay of Bengal tensions

Siddhant Sibbal
Authored By Siddhant Sibbal
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 12:52 IST | Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 12:52 IST
BIMSTEC security chiefs convene in Delhi amid Bay of Bengal tensions

Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval to chare the discussions of BIMSTEC summit on July 16, 2026 in Delhi. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

The two-day meeting, hosted by India, comes at a time of heightened regional challenges, including piracy risks in the Bay of Bengal, cross-border extremism and the impacts of climate change on food and energy security.

Senior security officials from seven Bay of Bengal nations gather in the Indian capital on Thursday for the fifth meeting of BIMSTEC National Security Advisers, seeking to strengthen cooperation against shared threats in a strategically vital region.

National Security Advisers and their equivalents from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand are expected to discuss counter-terrorism, maritime security, cyber threats, organised crime and drug trafficking.

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The two-day meeting, hosted by India, comes at a time of heightened regional challenges, including piracy risks in the Bay of Bengal, cross-border extremism and the impacts of climate change on food and energy security.

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Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is chairing the discussions, building on the fourth meeting held in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, in July 2024. Cybersecurity and disaster response are expected to feature prominently, given the region’s vulnerability to cyclones and rising sea levels.

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BIMSTEC, formed in 1997, links 1.7 billion people across South and Southeast Asia. Unlike SAARC, which has been stalled by Pakistan's support for terrorism in the region, BIMSTEC has gained momentum as a platform for connectivity, trade and security.

About the Author

Siddhant Sibbal

Siddhant Sibbal

Siddhant Sibbal

Siddhant Sibbal, covers diplomacy and defence for WION since 2018. He has been charting Indian diplomacy, including India's rise on the global stage. He has covered major internati...Read More

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