/BIMSTEC security chiefs convene in Delhi amid Bay of Bengal tensions

Senior security officials from seven Bay of Bengal nations gather in the Indian capital on Thursday for the fifth meeting of BIMSTEC National Security Advisers, seeking to strengthen cooperation against shared threats in a strategically vital region.

National Security Advisers and their equivalents from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand are expected to discuss counter-terrorism, maritime security, cyber threats, organised crime and drug trafficking.

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The two-day meeting, hosted by India, comes at a time of heightened regional challenges, including piracy risks in the Bay of Bengal, cross-border extremism and the impacts of climate change on food and energy security.

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Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is chairing the discussions, building on the fourth meeting held in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar, in July 2024. Cybersecurity and disaster response are expected to feature prominently, given the region’s vulnerability to cyclones and rising sea levels.