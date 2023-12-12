Billionaire vaccine maker Adar Poonawalla to buy most expensive house in London. Here's how much it will cost

Indian billionaire Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), has closed a deal to buy a 25,000-square-foot Aberconway House in Mayfair, London priced at $174 million, according to a Financial Times report.

The sprawling 1920s property, located near Hyde Park is expected to be the most expensive home sale of the year and the second-most expensive overall.

The property will be acquired by Serum Life Scenes, a British subsidiary of SII - the largest vaccine maker in the world, based in Pune. Dominika Kulczyk, the daughter of the late businessman Jan Kulczyk who was Poland's richest man will reportedly sell the property to Poonawalla.

The property is named after Henry Duncan McLaren, Baron Aberconway, a turn-of-the-century industrialist who built the Grosvenor Square mansion.

The publication, citing a source said the Poonawalla family had no immediate plan to move to the UK permanently but the "house will serve as a base for the company and the family when they are in the UK".

Adar Poonawalla's investments

Poonawalla oversees the working of SII which manufactured Covishield, the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. He overtook the position in the company from his father in 2011.

Notably, the newly bought property by the Poonawalla family follows the multimillion-pound investments in vaccine research and manufacturing facilities near Oxford.

In 2021, the family donated over $60 million to Oxford University for a new Poonawalla Vaccines Research Building.

The most expensive residential property ever sold in the UK remains the 2-8a Rutland Gate which was sold for a record-breaking $263 million to Hui Ka Yan, the founder and chair of Evergrande.