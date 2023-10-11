Hurun India & 360 One Wealth release 2023 rich list

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Hurun India & 360 One Wealth today released their 2023 rich list for India. The list makes for an interesting read. India’s rich cumulatively hold wealth worth rupees 108 lakh crore. That's about 1.3 trillion dollars. India gained 2 new billionaires every three weeks in 2022.

