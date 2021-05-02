'I received threats', says Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of Serum Institute of India made a startling claim in an interview to a UK newspaper. In the interview, Poonawalla said that he received 'threats' from powerful people for delivery of vaccines. Serum Institute of India is largest vaccine-maker in the world and is manufacturing Covishield, the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca. SII is based in Pune.

Poonawalla is currently in the UK. He also hinted at starting a new vaccine production unit in the UK.

"Had an excellent meeting with all our partners & stakeholders in the U.K. Meanwhile, pleased to state that COVISHIELD’s production is in full swing in Pune. I look forward to reviewing operations upon my return in a few days," he tweeted on Saturday.

SII was centre of controversy in India a few days ago over the issue of pricing.

There is a massive vaccine shortage in India and while the government has made everyone above the age of 18 eligible for vaccination, several Indian states have had to delay commencement of vaccination drive or suspend it temporarily.

