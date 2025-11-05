/Bilaspur train accident: At least 11 killed, 20 injured in Chhattisgarh; CM announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia

At least 11 people were killed and 20 were injured after a goods train rammed into a mainline electric multiple unit (MEMU) local near the Bilaspur railway station on Wednesday (Nov 5). Following the tragic incident, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those who were injured in the accident.