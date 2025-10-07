/Bilaspur landslide: At least 15 killed after boulders hit bus; PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Fifteen people were killed after boulders struck a bus amid a landslide in Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday (Oct 7) evening. The incident happened in the Balughat area of Jhanduta subdivision after the region received heavy rainfall. Officials have recovered 15 bodies from the mangled remains of the bus so far. There were about 25-30 passengers in the bus.

The police said that the accident happened about 6:30 pm when the landslide triggered by the heavy rain hit the bus, which was travelling from Marottan to Ghumariwin. At least three people from the bus have been rescued by the authorities and admitted to a hospital in Berthin.

According to the police, a portion of the mountain fell on the private bus. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing, and emergency services are working to remove debris. The bus was crushed by stones and debris falling on its roof.

On Tuesday (Oct 7), Bilaspur recorded 12.7 mm of rainfall. Following the incident, local authorities, police, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams rushed to the site.

PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sadness and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident.

“Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” PM Modi said.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said, “The news of the devastating landslide near Balughat (Bhalla Bridge) in the Jhanduta Assembly constituency of Bilaspur district has shaken me to the core.”