/Bihar Elections 2025: NDA releases manifesto, promises 1 crore government jobs and 1 crore 'Lakhpati didis'

Ahead of upcoming Bihar polls, NDA promises 1 crore jobs, women empowerment, and skill development initiatives in state
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has released its manifesto on Friday (October 31) ahead of Bihar's 2025 assembly elections, promising 1 crore government jobs and empowering women with 1 crore ‘lakhpati didis’, earning ₹1 lakh per year. The NDA also promises a skill census and district-level mega learning centers for job training and opportunities.
This is a developing story. More to follow.