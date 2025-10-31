/Bihar Elections 2025: NDA releases manifesto, promises 1 crore government jobs and 1 crore 'Lakhpati didis'

Google Preferred
Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Oct 31, 2025, 10:40 IST | Updated: Oct 31, 2025, 10:40 IST
People wave during an NDA election rally Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Ahead of upcoming Bihar polls, NDA promises 1 crore jobs, women empowerment, and skill development initiatives in state

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has released its manifesto on Friday (October 31) ahead of Bihar's 2025 assembly elections, promising 1 crore government jobs and empowering women with 1 crore ‘lakhpati didis’, earning ₹1 lakh per year. The NDA also promises a skill census and district-level mega learning centers for job training and opportunities.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

Share on twitter

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

