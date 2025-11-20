Samrat Choudhary from Munger was the deputy chief minister in the previous administration and could again hold the position under the new government of Nitish Kumar.
Janata Dal United President Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record tenth time at the iconic Gandhi Maidan in state capital Patna on Thursday (Nov 20). The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of the JD(U) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Bihar assembly elections on November 14 by a sweeping majority of 202 seats in the 243 member assembly.
The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats followed by JD(U) 85. While Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav could only secure 25 seats and its alliance partner Congress got 6 seats.
Here's the list of MLAs who were administered the oath by Bihar governor Arif Mohammad Khan.