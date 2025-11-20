Google Preferred
Aditya Shukla
Published: Nov 20, 2025, 14:00 IST | Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 14:20 IST
Bihar oath taking ceremony

Story highlights

Samrat Choudhary from Munger was the deputy  chief minister in the previous administration and could again hold the position under the new government of Nitish Kumar.

Janata Dal United President Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record tenth time at the iconic Gandhi Maidan in state capital Patna on Thursday (Nov 20). The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of the JD(U) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Bihar assembly elections on November 14 by a sweeping majority of 202 seats in the 243 member assembly.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats followed by JD(U) 85. While Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav could only secure 25 seats and its alliance partner Congress got 6 seats.

Here's the list of MLAs who were administered the oath by Bihar governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

BJP list of MLAs

  • Samrat Choudhary from Munger was the deputy chief minister in the previous administration and could again hold the position.
  • Vijay Sinha won the election from Lakhisari seat and was deputy chief minister in the previous government like Coudhary
  • Dilip Jaiswal won from Kishanganj seat
  • Mangal Pandey from Siwan
  • Nitin Nabin, a Kayasth leader from Patna
  • Surendra Kushwaha, a Kushwaha leader from Begusarai seat
  • Sanjay Tiger from Ara constituency
  • Lakhendra Paswan from Vaishali
  • Shreyasi Singh from Jamui
  • Arun Shankar Prasad from Madhubani constituency
  • Ram Kripal Yadav from Patna seat
  • Rama Nishad from Muzaffarpur Constituency
  • Narayan Sah from Champaran
  • Pramod Kumar Chandravanshi from Aurangabad

JD (U) MLAs to have taken oath

  • Ashok Chaudhary from Patna
  • Leshi Singh from Purnea
  • Sunil Kumar from Gopalganj constituency
  • Bijendra Prasad Yadav from Supaul
  • Sravan Kumar from Nalanda
  • Vijay Kumar Choudhary from Samastipur
  • Madan Sahni from Darbhanga constituency
  • Zama Khan from Kaimur

List of LJP MLAs

  • Sanjay Paswan from Begusarai
  • Sanjay Singh from Vaishali constituency

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)

  • Santosh Kumar Suman from Gaya

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM)

  • Deepak Prakash Kushwaha (Non elected)

