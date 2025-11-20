Janata Dal United President Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record tenth time at the iconic Gandhi Maidan in state capital Patna on Thursday (Nov 20). The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of the JD(U) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Bihar assembly elections on November 14 by a sweeping majority of 202 seats in the 243 member assembly.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats followed by JD(U) 85. While Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav could only secure 25 seats and its alliance partner Congress got 6 seats.

Here's the list of MLAs who were administered the oath by Bihar governor Arif Mohammad Khan.

BJP list of MLAs

Samrat Choudhary from Munger was the deputy chief minister in the previous administration and could again hold the position.

Vijay Sinha won the election from Lakhisari seat and was deputy chief minister in the previous government like Coudhary

Dilip Jaiswal won from Kishanganj seat

Mangal Pandey from Siwan

Nitin Nabin, a Kayasth leader from Patna

Surendra Kushwaha, a Kushwaha leader from Begusarai seat

Sanjay Tiger from Ara constituency

Lakhendra Paswan from Vaishali

Shreyasi Singh from Jamui

Arun Shankar Prasad from Madhubani constituency

Ram Kripal Yadav from Patna seat

Rama Nishad from Muzaffarpur Constituency

Narayan Sah from Champaran

Pramod Kumar Chandravanshi from Aurangabad

JD (U) MLAs to have taken oath

Ashok Chaudhary from Patna

Leshi Singh from Purnea

Sunil Kumar from Gopalganj constituency

Bijendra Prasad Yadav from Supaul

Sravan Kumar from Nalanda

Vijay Kumar Choudhary from Samastipur

Madan Sahni from Darbhanga constituency

Zama Khan from Kaimur

List of LJP MLAs

Sanjay Paswan from Begusarai

Sanjay Singh from Vaishali constituency

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)

Santosh Kumar Suman from Gaya

Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM)