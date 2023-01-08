Be ready to pay a hefty fine if you disturb your colleague on a holiday in this tech firm!

It is hard for working people to believe that they will not receive a call or a text from the office even on their holidays. No matter how much they try to keep their work at bay during vacations, they end up getting numerous work calls by the end of the day.

Breaking this age-old tradition of giving work calls to colleagues on a vacation, an Indian technology company has adopted a policy of imposing a fine of Rs1 lakh ($1,200) on employees who give a call to their colleagues on a holiday.

Fantasy sports platform, Dream11, introduced the "Dream11 Unplug" policy so that all its employees can rewind, rejuvenate and relax on their holidays.

With such a novel policy, employees won't remain engaged in chats, emails and other groups.

The company's co-founders Harsh Jain and Bhavit Seth, while talking to CNBC, said, “Once a year, for one week, you're kicked out of the (company) system … you don't have Slack, emails and calls.”

Speaking about the fine, Jain said, “Anyone who reaches out to another employee during “unplug” time has to pay a fine of about $1,200 (1 lakh approx)”. The founders added that this policy has successfully worked so far.

The company in a statement stated, “At Dream11, we actually log off the 'Dreamster' who is unplugged, off from every possible Stadium communication platform, be it slack, emails and even WhatsApp groups. We do this to ensure absolutely no one from the Dreamster’s work ecosystem can contact them while they are on their well-deserved break".

“We understand that spending quality time with loved ones or just relaxing altogether on a vacation, can immensely improve the overall mood, quality of life, productivity in general and more,” the company added.