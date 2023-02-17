BBC income tax survey in India offices comes to an end after nearly 60 hours

The Income Tax department's survey operation at the BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai came to an end on Thursday after 59 hours. The three-day search was concluded by the officials, who took several papers and data with them. The BBC's press team reported that the taxmen had left their offices and stated that they were standing by employees who had to endure the protracted interrogation or were required to stay back in the office overnight. The British broadcaster declared that "our output is back to normal" adding that they will continue to report "without fear or favour" as reported by India Today.

At about 11 a.m. on Tuesday, a group of representatives from the Income Tax Department showed up at the BBC offices. Reports said that the probe was related to BBC subsidiary firms' foreign taxes issues.

Certain employees were asked for financial information, and the officers made copies of electronic and paper records from the news organisation. The BBC ordered its staff members not to erase any data from their electronic devices while the survey teams gathered evidence.

As per India Today's reports, the taxmen gave the editors of the BBC a paper that showed they had clearance to carry out the survey for three days.

The raid comes days after the BBC aired a two-part documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged involvement in the Gujarat riots of 2002. Opposition politicians condemned the searches at the BBC headquarters.

The Editors Guild of India and the Press Club of India (PCI), two media organisations, also condemned the searches and said that government agencies were being used to "intimidate and harass" the media.