Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (Feb 1) came out all guns blazing against the Union government over the budget 2025-26 calling it a “band-aid for bullet wounds”.

The Congress leader emphasised that solving the economic crisis requires a significant shift in approach, but the current government lacks innovative ideas.

“A band-aid for bullet wounds! Amid global uncertainty, solving our economic crisis demanded a paradigm shift. But this government is bankrupt of ideas,” Gandhi posted on X.

Jairam Ramesh slams Centre

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticised the Union Budget, saying that it does “nothing to address the illness” of stagnant real wages, lack of buoyancy in mass consumption, sluggish rates of private investment, and a complicated GST system.

“The economy is suffering from four related crises: Stagnant real wages, lack of buoyancy in mass consumption, sluggish rates of private investment and a complex and complicated GST system. The Budget does NOTHING to address these illnesses,” he posted on X.

“The only relief has been for income taxpayers. What actual impact this will have on the economy remains to be seen,” the Congress leader added.

Bihar got ‘bonanza’

He further claimed that Bihar, where assembly elections are scheduled for later this year, has received a "bonanza of announcements" while Andhra Pradesh whose ruling TDP is a key ally in the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre has been "cruelly ignored."

“Bihar appears to have got a bonanza of announcements. It is natural since elections are due there later in the year. But why has the other pillar of the NDA, namely Andhra Pradesh, been so cruelly ignored?,” he wrote on X.

Goal of 100 GW Nuclear Energy by 2047

In another post, Ramesh slammed the government's proposal to amend the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010, calling it an attempt to appease US President Donald Trump.

He alleged that the BJP, led by Arun Jaitley, had previously sabotaged the Act, which was favoured by international companies during Dr Manmohan Singh's tenure as Prime Minister.

“The BJP led by Arun Jaitley successfully sabotaged the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010 that international companies wanted when Dr Manmohan Singh was PM. Now to appease Mr. Trump, the FM announces that the Act will be amended,” the Congress MP said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who presented her eighth consecutive Union Budget, announced a Nuclear Energy Mission. FM, in her budget speech, said, "Nuclear Energy Mission for Vikasit Bharat Development of at least 100 gigawatts of nuclear energy by 2047 is essential for our energy transition efforts."

To achieve this ambitious goal, the government plans to amend key laws, including the Atomic Energy Act and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, to enable greater participation from the private sector.

(With inputs from agencies)