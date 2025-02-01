Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Feb 1) hailed the Union Budget 2025 as a crucial milestone in India's development journey, emphasising its focus on fulfilling the aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians.

PM Modi envisions the common citizen driving the mission of Viksit Bharat, a testament to the government's commitment to inclusive growth and development.

"Today is an important milestone in India's development journey. This is the budget of aspirations of 140 crore Indians. This is a budget that fulfils the dreams of every Indian. We have opened many sectors for the youth. The common citizen is going to drive the mission of Viksit Bharat," he said.

Prime Minister congratulates FM Sitharaman

The Prime Minister congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her entire team for the “Janata Janardan's, People's budget,” emphasising that this will boost savings, investment, consumption, and growth rapidly.

“This budget is a force multiplier. This budget will increase savings, investment, consumption and growth rapidly. I congratulate Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her entire team for this Janata Janardan's, People's budget,” he said.

PM Modi praises reforms in nuclear energy sector

Calling the reforms in the nuclear energy sector “historic”, PM Modi said that the move will ensure a big contribution of Civil Nuclear Energy in the development of the country.

“Usually the focus of the budget is on how the government treasury will be filled, but this budget is exactly the opposite of that. How will this budget fill the pockets of the citizens of the country, how will the savings of the citizens of the country increase, and how will the citizens of the country become development partners? This budget lays a very strong foundation for this,” Modi said.

“In terms of reforms, many important steps have been taken in this budget. Encouraging the private sector in Nuclear Energy is historic. It will ensure a big contribution of Civil Nuclear Energy in the development of the country,” the Prime Minister added.

Budget 2025-26 prioritises all sectors of employment

PM Modi said that the budget 2025-26 has given priority to all the sectors of employment in every way, which would bring a big change in the coming times.

“In the budget, priority has been given to all the sectors of employment in every way. I would like to discuss those reforms which are going to bring a big change in the coming times. Due to giving an infrastructure status, the construction of big ships in India will be encouraged, and the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan will get momentum. We all know that ship building is a sector that gives maximum employment. Similarly, there is a lot of potential for tourism in the country. Hotels will be built at 50 important tourist destinations, for the first time, by bringing hotels under the ambit of infrastructure, tourism will get a big boost. This will give energy to the hospitality sector, which is a very big sector of employment,” the Prime Minister said.

Applauding the announcement made for the farmers in the budget, PM Modi said that the move will become the basis of a new revolution in the agriculture sector and the entire rural economy.

“In this budget 'Gyan Bharat Mission' has been started for the preservation of one crore manuscripts. A National Digital Repository inspired by the Indian knowledge tradition will be created, that is, technology will be used to its fullest extent. The announcement made for farmers in the budget will become the basis of a new revolution in the agriculture sector and the entire rural economy...The limit of 'Kisan Credit Card' will be increased to Rs 5 lakh, which will help them more,” he said.

PM hails announcement of tax relief for middle-class

Highlighting the tax reforms in the Union Budget, the Prime Minister said that the middle class will greatly benefit from the reduced taxes. "In this budget, income up to Rs 12 lakh per annum has been made tax-free. For all income groups, taxes have been reduced. It will hugely benefit our middle class. It will be an opportunity for the people who have recently joined the workforce.”

Additionally, he announced a new scheme providing loans up to Rs 2 crore without guarantees for SC, ST, and women entrepreneurs. “A scheme of providing loans up to Rs 2 crore ($230687) without guarantee has also been introduced for SC, ST and women of the country who want to become new entrepreneurs. In this budget, a big announcement has been made for Gig Workers keeping in mind the New Age Economy. For the first time, Gig Workers will be registered on the e-Shram portal, and then they will get the benefit of health services,” PM Modi added.

(With inputs from agencies)