At UNHRC, India welcomes Israel-Hamas ceasefire

India welcomed Israel-Hamas ceasefire at a special session on Palestine at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC). The ceasefire was announced earlier this month after 11 days of violence from both sides.

The India statement said that (we) "welcome the diplomatic efforts of the international community and regional countries that have resulted in bringing ceasefire between Israel and armed groups in Gaza."

Significantly, India did not directly refer to Hamas in its statement but mentioned them as "armed groups".

Egypt played an important role to establish ceasefire and was the main channel of communication between Hamas and the West and Israel in bringing about the present situation.

The situation escalated after violence in Jerusalem and over possibility of eviction of Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighbourhoods. Over 200 Palestinian died in Gaza and 10 Israelis died in the rocket firing and violence.

The statement called for "all parties to show extreme restraint, desist from actions that aggravate tensions and refrain from any further attempts to unilaterally change the existing status-quo, including in East Jerusalem and its neighbourhoods."

India lost a national in Israel's Ashkelon in the firing from Gaza by Hamas. Soumya Santhosh, an Indian caregiver in Israel, died in the rocket attack and is survived by a 9-year-old son and her husband. In a warm gesture, Israeli diplomats were present at the airport when her mortal remains arrived and visited her house in Kerala to pay homage as well.

At the UNHRC statement, India expressed its "concern" over violence in Jerusalem and "indiscriminate rocket firings" from Gaza targetting the civilian population in Israel and "retaliatory air strikes into Gaza" that has caused "immense suffering".

New Delhi called for "dialogue" as it "remains the only viable option that can effectively address the issues confronting the region and its people", underscoring the "need for immediate resumption of dialogue between Israel and Palestine".

India had made the statement at the United Nations Security Council as well on the issue. The Israel-Palestine issue was also discussed at the top UN body, of which India is a non-permanent member for a two-year term period.