Assam's NRC will not impact Bangladesh, says India's foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Clearing the air on Assam's National Register of Citizens, India's foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday said that it will not impact Bangladesh.

Speaking at an event in Dhaka, Shringla said, "Let me clearly state here what our leadership has repeatedly confirmed at the highest level to the Government of Bangladesh: this is a process that is entirely internal to India."

''It will have no implications for the government and people of Bangladesh. You have our assurance on that count," he added.

He said the process of updating the National Register of Citizens in Assam has taken place "entirely at the direction and under the supervision" of the Supreme Court of India.

The NRC in Assam has been discussed at the leadership level between PM Modi and Bangladeshi PM Shiekh Hasina. Shringla's comment comes days before PM Modi's Bangladesh visit.

On military ties, he said New Delhi was willing to share with Dhaka the military hardware being manufactured in India.

He also offered training of Bangladeshi personnel at Indian institutes.

Shringla said, "we are ready to open military training institutes at all levels -- from officer cadet training to specialized higher command training -- to Bangladesh."

On the Rohingya issue, he said ''India is deeply appreciative of the spirit of humanism that motivated Bangladesh to offer shelter to nearly one million displaced people".

Hoping for a solution to the crisis, Shringla said, "As the only country that is an actual neighbour of both Bangladesh and Myanmar, we are committed to offering the fullest support for any mutually-acceptable solution that will enable the earliest possible return of displaced persons to their homes in Rakhine State and a life of dignity."

During his Dhaka visit, Foreign Secretary met Bangladeshi FM AK Abdul Momen and Bangladeshi foreign secretary Masud Bin Mamun.