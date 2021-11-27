As new Covid variant emerges, Indian PM Modi chairs vital meeting to assess situation

With the emergence of a new Covid variant named as Omicron, which was first detected in southern Africa, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing an important meeting to assess the situation of the pandemic and the vaccination drive in the country.

In the meeting, the PM and top officials will discuss about the way ahead, said government sources on Saturday.

The move comes as the world has been taking several kinds of steps to contain the spread of the new variant, which has already been found in Israel and some countries of Europe.

The new strain of the coronavirus has been classified as a highly transmissible virus of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P K Mishra, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and NITI Aayog member (health) Dr V K Paul among others will be present at the meeting.

Several countries have already imposed travel curbs and tightened border controls.

According to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday, India has witnessed a single-day rise of 8,318 new coronavirus infections. It has taken the country's total tally of Covid cases to 3,45,63,749. The active cases have declined to 1,07,019, the lowest in 541 days.

