In a shocking incident, armed robbers stormed a jewellery showroom in Bihar's Arrah in broad daylight on Monday (Mar 10), looting jewellery worth Rs 25 crore ($2,862,000).

According to news agency PTI, the robbery took place at the Gopali Chowk branch of Tanishq showroom in the Arrah police station area. The whole ordeal was captured on the CCTV camera inside the showroom.

The CCTV camera footage shows armed men barging into the showroom as they order the staff to gather on one side. After that, they can be seen collecting jewellery and cash from several counters and the ones on display.

VIDEO | Armed robbers stormed a Tanishq showroom in Bihar's Arrah this morning and looted jewellery worth crores. The robbery took place at the Gopali Chowk branch in the Arrah police station area and the incident was caught in the CCTV installed inside the showroom.



(Video… pic.twitter.com/sU44vmpWwo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 10, 2025

Showroom staff claims police did not respond

According to the showroom manager, Kumar Mrityunjay, the thieves took cash, gold chains, necklaces, bangles, and some diamonds. He further said that the police did not respond to the call at first.

“Jewellery worth Rs 25 crore has been looted, cash is in addition to that... chain, necklaces, bangles, and some diamonds... This is a lapse by the authorities. It was morning time, not evening or night. We were calling the police, but did not receive any response,” Mrityunjay told PTI.

He also said that two of the showroom executives were injured. The robbers hit them with a revolver on the head. He added that there were about eight-nine perpetrators.

According to security guard Manoj Kumar, the robbery happened shortly after the store was opened at 10 am.

“Six criminals arrived in a car, parking it across the street. As per showroom policy, we do not allow groups of more than four to enter at once, so we permitted them entry in pairs. When the sixth person arrived, he held a pistol to my head, snatched my weapon, and assaulted me. Then, they started filling their bags with jewellery,” he said, according to IANS.

Following the brazen incident, the company’s senior representatives from Patna and police officials arrived at the scene.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. According to a HT report, two people have been arrested in connection with the daring daylight robbery.

(With inputs from agencies)