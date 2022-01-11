Antique idols of Hindu deities worth nearly Rs 400 million seized from shop near Chennai 

Written By: Sidharth MP WION Web Team
CHENNAI Published: Jan 11, 2022, 07:53 PM(IST)

The raid was conducted based on a tip-off that an antique ‘standing Parvathi’ idol was going to be sold on the international market. Photograph:( WION )

Story highlights

While police did not find the Parvati idol they were looking for, they did seize 11 metal idols, eight of which were declared antiques. This included idols of Lord Ganesha and Krishna. 

The Idol Wing of Tamil Nadu Police arrested Javed Shah, a Chennai-based Kashmiri, for possessing an antique idol of Goddess Parvati.

Shah was living in the tourist destination of Mamallapuram on the outskirts of Chennai and was running a shop known as the "Indian Cottage Emporium" at a private resort. 

On instructions from Tamil Nadu’s Director General of Police, Sylendra Babu, searches were conducted on Javed’s premises on December 24.

Finally, it was on Tuesday that cops nabbed Javed, along with the Goddess Parvati idol. While Shah will be sent for remand, a probe is underway to trace the origins of the idols and to which temples they belong.

According to Sreedharan, an expert who has been associated with the Archaeological Survey of India, the value of the idols is estimated to be Rs 400 million.

