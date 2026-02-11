Google Preferred
Another man dies in Delhi after falling into open manhole, days after biker's death - Here's what happened

Navashree Nandini
Published: Feb 11, 2026, 09:53 IST | Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 09:53 IST
Delhi manhole death Photograph: (ANI)

A 32-year-old labourer died after falling into an open manhole on DDA land in Rohini, the second such fatal incident in Delhi within five days. The tragedy follows the Janakpuri biker death case, intensifying scrutiny over uncovered pits, delayed rescue calls, and alleged civic negligence.

Days after shocking death in A 32-year-old labourer died after falling into an open manhole on vacant Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land in Rohini, marking the second such fatal incident in the capital within five days. According to the Delhi Police, the man identified as Birju Kumar Rai from Bihar's Samastipur, who worked as labourer, allegedly lost balance after consuming alcohol and fell into the open manhole. According to police, the caller was Birju's friend Amir Hussain, a resident of Bihar’s Darbhanga district, who worked with him. Police said that they were informed about the incident after approximately 20 hours. The incident once again raises questions about the uncovered drains and pits across the city.

Biker's death in Delhi

On Feb 5, a 25-year-old biker identified as Kamal Dhayani died after falling into a pit in west Delhi’s Janakpuri. Earlier in January, another man identified as Yuvraj Mehra, a 27-year-old software engineer, died after his car plunged into a water-filled pit in Greater Noida. While no one came to help Yuvraj Mehra despite he attempts to stay afloat atop the submerged vehicle for nearly two hours, Dhayani's incident was not reported despite over five people knowing about it.

Investigation into the biker's death revealed that the sub-contractor, who dug up the pit, was aware of the accident after being alerted by his labourer. Deputy commissioner of police (west) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said that an eyewitness, Vipin Singh first saw the motorcycle fall into the pit. He informed a nearby security guard, who then alerted the labourer, Yogesh. Yogesh then informed his boss, Prajapati, at 12.22 am. The subcontractor reached the spot within 15-20 minutes from his home in Tri Nagar. Police has arrested the sub-contractor and is searching for the worker, who informed his boss but did not help the biker or call for help. The officials suspect that Yogesh has fled to his hometown, Etawah, Uttar Pradesh.

