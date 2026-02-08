Shocking details have emerged in the case involving the death of a 25-year-old biker, who lost his life after he fell into an uncovered pit dug for construction work in West Delhi’s Janakpuri area on Friday (Feb 6). As the investigation into the incident continues, police revealed that the sub-contractor, who dug up the pit, was aware of the accident after being alerted by his labourer and visiting the site, but walked away without calling for help. Kamal Dhyani lay in the deep pit for nearly eight hours before the police were finally informed in the morning.

Prajapati, a resident of Tri Nagar, told the police that he did not inform them because he was frightened. Deputy commissioner of police (west) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said that an eyewitness, Vipin Singh, had seen a bike fall into the pit and told a residential complex guard, who then informed the contractor’s labourer, Yogesh.

“When Yogesh saw the victim, the motorcycle’s headlight was still on. He then informed his boss, Prajapati, at 12.22 am that this was confirmed through call records. The subcontractor reached the spot within 15-20 minutes from his home in Tri Nagar,” DCP Bhaskar said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The police are also searching for the worker, who informed his boss but did not help the biker or call for help. The officials suspect that Yogesh has fled to his hometown, Etawah, Uttar Pradesh. They have also questioned the security guard about the sequence of events, and will also question the main contractor, who hired the sub-contractor.

Five people knew but didn’t call for help

According to the police, Vipin Singh first saw the motorcycle fall into the pit while returning from the wedding. He informed a nearby security guard, who then alerted the labourer, Yogesh. The bike’s headlight was still on, and the biker was lying inside, injured.

Yogesh informed Prajapati, who arrived at the site in minutes. Despite seeing the man lying there, he allegedly made no attempt to help him or inform the police, emergency services, or ambulance. Instead, he contacted the main contractor. None of the people called for help, and Prajapati left the spot around 1:45 am, with Yogesh fleeing soon after.