/Delhi police arrest sub-contractor day after biker falls to death into Janakpuri’s uncovered pit

Delhi Police arrested a sub-contractor on Saturday in connection with the death of a 25-year-old man whose motorcycle fell into a deep, uncovered pit on Friday. The pit was reportedly dug by the Delhi Jal Board during road work in West Delhi's Janakpuri area. Police confirmed that the sub-contractor identified as Rajesh Prajapati was informed about the accident at night, but did nothing to help the motorcyclist who fell into the deep.

According to a report in the news agency ANI, the police probe disclosed that a family was crossing the site when the 25-year-old Kamal fell into the pit. Seeing this, the family notified the security guard present there. Later, Sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati was informed at 12:22 AM, but after coming to the scene, he didn't investigate the pit, according to the police.

WATCH: d

Add WION as a Preferred Source

FIR reveals site with no warning signs, security guard

The incident occurred near B3B Block in Janakpuri, near Andhra School on Professor Jogender Singh Marg. The registered FIR revealed that no warning signs, reflectors, barricades or proper lighting were at the site, and no security guard was also deployed. The FIR noted that the pit was left uncovered in the middle of a public road with no safety measures.