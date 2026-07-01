/Anantnag Police registers 345 NDPS cases, arrests 372 drug peddlers in first half of 2026

Intensifying its crackdown on narcotics trafficking, Anantnag Police has registered 345 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested 372 alleged drug peddlers during the first six months of 2026.

According to an official statement, police seized more than 440 kilograms of contraband substances in multiple operations across the district and recovered Rs 27,52,976 in cash believed to be linked to drug trafficking.

As part of its action against assets acquired through narcotics proceeds, properties worth nearly Rs 50 crore were attached in 30 cases. Additionally, 20 illegal structures valued at around Rs 20 crore, allegedly linked to the drug trade, were demolished.

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Police also destroyed 2,000 kilograms of narcotic substances after completing the required legal formalities. Illegal narcotic cultivation spread over more than 260 marlas of land was eradicated, while over 260 marlas of government land encroached upon by alleged drug peddlers was retrieved.

In a significant development, police arrested several women allegedly involved in drug-related activities, including female drug peddlers and seven female cultivators. Seven government employees were also found involved in narcotics-related cases, with legal proceedings initiated against them.

Under preventive measures, six alleged drug peddlers were detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act. Authorities also cancelled 24 driving licences and 16 vehicle registration certificates (RCs) in connection with narcotics offences.

To strengthen enforcement, Anantnag Police conducted 203 Narco-Cordon and Search Operations (Narco-CASOs) across the district to disrupt the supply and movement of narcotics. Joint inspection drives with concerned departments covered 214 medical shops, during which 17 violations were detected, and legal action was initiated against the offenders.