Amit Shah admitted to Delhi's AIIMS again, days after recovering from COVID-19

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been re-admitted to All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after complaining breathing issue on Saturday.

The minister was admitted in the cardio Neuro department of the hospital at around 11 pm on Saturday.

Shah has been suffering from post-COVID ailments for a month now. He was previously admitted to AIIMS on August 18 after he suffered post-COVID ailments days after his recovery from COVID-19 disease which he contracted in early August.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 2 and received treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

He was discharged after testing negative on August 14 only to re-admit in AIIMS days after to treat his post-COVID syndromes on August 18. He had complained of breathing issues then.

