Amid second nationwide lockdown in Bhutan, India hands over 20,000 RT-PCR kits to tackle pandemic

Amid nationwide lockdown in Bhutan, India has handed over 20,000 COVID-19 RT PCR test kits to the country.

The kits were handed over in southern border town of Phuentsholing. Bhutan is under a 7-day lockdown as a number of coronavirus cases have been detected in the country recently.

Also read | Israel-Bhutan establish formal diplomatic ties

India's envoy to Bhutan Ruchira Kamboj said, "India stands alongside Bhutan. Together, we will fight the COVID-19 pandemic, through a sustainable recovery.”

Since March 2020, New Delhi has sent 9 consignments of essential medicines such as Paracetamol, Cetirizine, Hydroxychloroquine, medical Equipements like PPE kits, N95 masks, RT PCR test kits and x-ray machines. India is also collaborating with Bhutan for conducting phase 3 clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine candidates.

Indian mission in Bhutan in a release said, "The delivery of these RT-PCR test kits will assist Bhutan’s Ministry of Health in carrying out essential testing, given the recent enforcement of a nationwide lockdown in the country".

Bhutan is the first country in South Asia to announce a seconds nationwide lockdown this year to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

