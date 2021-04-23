Amid Covid surge, India looking to get Remdesivir, oxygen from several countries 

Even as the Covid crisis wreak havoc in India, the country is all set to get essential supplies from Remdesivir to oxygen to containers from a whole host of countries.

WION has learnt that quite a few will be sending supplies, starting with Russians who have offered to help in any way possible.

India is also looking towards its east to Singapore for supplies, and trying to source oxygen and ISO containers from the South East Asian Country. ISO containers are large standardized shipping containers that can be used across different modes of transport.

Earlier today, French President Emmanuel Macron sent a "message of solidarity to the Indian people, facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases".

He said, "France is with you in this struggle, which spares no one. We stand ready to provide our support."

The European Union has also extended support during a conversation between Margrethe Vestager Executive Vice-President of the European Commission and India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar after the meet tweeted, "Appreciated the support offered by EU on Covid challenges currently faced by India. Confident that EU will help strengthen our capabilities at this critical juncture."

Charles Michel, President of the European Council in a tweet said, "the EU stands in solidarity with Indian people amidst resurgent COVID-19 pandemic. The fight against the virus is a common fight." EU's support to India will be discussed during the EU-India Leaders’ meeting on May 8.

In the fray are countries like Germany, Australia as well. Armed Forces Medical Services or AFMS will be importing 23 mobile oxygen generation plants from Germany. These plants which are expected to come to the country within a week and will be deployed in AFMS hospitals catering to Covid patients. From Germany, containers are also being imported.

When it comes to Japan, under its grant assistance, oxygen generators will be provided with a procurement process still underway. Tokyo has in the past extended 50 billion yen Covid emergency assistance and 1 billion yen grant assistance.