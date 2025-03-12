Picture this! As soon as the plane lands, passengers start standing up to take out their luggage from overhead bins even before coming to a complete halt. This is a common scene on most flights, especially in India. The topic has long become a subject of mockery as others don't seem to understand why hurry.

US filmmaker and reporter Adam Ellick is equally amused by it. After witnessing Indian passengers do the same several times, he shared a video clip from inside a flight he recently undertook to India. Writing "Classic landing in India", the clip shows the passengers ignoring multiple requests by the crew to wait till the seat belt signs go off.

First, a female crew member asks them to return to their seats, but the plea seems to be falling on deaf ears as several passengers continue to pull out their luggage from the overhead bin. Then a male staff member, described as a "male magic voice" in the video does the same, and surprisingly everyone listens. Social media users were quick to identify the irony in it.

After the umpteenth request, they go back to their seats.

'Not only in India, US, Canada too,' people tell Ellick

Ellick's video has invited mixed responses from social media users, some of whom are particularly angry with him labelling it "a Classic landing in India", attacking only Indians. A user wrote, "You haven’t been to Germany then. It has nothing to do with race. Even Italians do. Indian society is very competitive… Coming from NYC you should understand it better."

Another wrote, “Literally happens in Canada and US too."

Another comment read, "Have been to the US 13 times and have always found Americans doing the same atleast 8 to 10 times so please let's not generalise a single incident."

However, most people are annoyed by the practice and want the authorities to take some strict steps. A user wrote, "Need to be fined on being identified. We are fond of learning through experiments. And this time such experiments should prove costly."

One of them joked, "The pilot should apply the brakes for a millisecond and then see the pileup in the aisles."