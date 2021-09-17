Amazon, Microsoft, Cisco among tech giants to utilise data from India’s farmers

Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Cisco Systems Inc. are among technology giants which are lining up to utilise data from India’s farmers in an ambitious government-led productivity drive. It is aimed at transforming an outmoded agricultural industry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration, which is seeking to ensure food security in the world’s second-most populous nation, has signed preliminary agreements with the three US titans and a slew of local businesses.

Modi is betting the private sector can help farmers boost yields with apps and tools built from information such as crop output, soil quality and landholdings.

As per the government, io Platforms Ltd, which is controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd., and tobacco giant ITC Ltd are among local powerhouses that have signed up for the program.

With the project, the Modi government seeks to usher in long-due reforms to makeover a farm sector that employs almost half of the nation’s 1.3 billion people and contributes about a fifth of Asia’s third-biggest economy.

Ankur Pahwa, a partner at consultancy EY India, was quoted by Bloomberg as saying, "This is a high impact industry and private players are sensing the opportunity and want to be a large part of it".

He further added, "India has a very high amount of food wastage because of lack of technology and infrastructure. So there’s a huge upside to the program.”

The idea is to seed all the information such as crop pattern, soil health, insurance, credit, and weather patterns into a single database and then analyse it through AI and data analytics.

After that, the goal is to develop personalised services for a sector replete with challenges such as peaking yields, water stress, degrading soil and lack of infrastructure including temperature-controlled warehouses and refrigerated trucks.

As of now, the government has seeded publicly available data for more than 50 million farmers of the 120 million identified land-holding growers. Some of the local companies that have signed up include Star Agribazaar Technology, ESRI India

Technologies, yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Organic Research Institute and Ninjacart. However, the success rate is far from guaranteed.

The plan to rope in big corporations is already drawing criticisms from critics.

As per the critics, the move comes as another attempt by the government to give the private sector a greater sway.