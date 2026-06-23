/Amarnath Yatra 2026: Insurance cover doubled to ₹10 lakh, extensive arrangements in place

While security remains the top priority for authorities in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, the civil administration in the Kashmir Valley is also undertaking extensive measures to ensure that pilgrims can complete the annual pilgrimage in comfort and safety.

One of the major initiatives this year is the enhancement of insurance coverage for pilgrims. Authorities have doubled the health insurance cover for Amarnath Yatris from 5 lakh to 10 lakh, providing greater financial security to devotees undertaking the pilgrimage.

Preparations for the Yatra are in full swing, with officials working round the clock to ensure the best possible facilities for pilgrims. In addition to the enhanced insurance cover, free medical services will be available throughout the pilgrimage. A dedicated 100-bed hospital has also been established to provide immediate medical assistance whenever required.

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"Last year, the insurance cover was 5 lakh per pilgrim, which has now been doubled to 10 lakh. This benefit will be available to all pilgrims carrying RFID cards. In addition to healthcare facilities, we have established 100-bed hospitals at both Chandanwari and Baltal. These facilities are well-equipped and staffed by doctors and super-specialist physicians from across the country who volunteer their services for the Yatra. Our department is coordinating the deployment of doctors and paramedical staff at the base camps as well as along the pilgrimage routes. Additional 4x4 ambulances will also be available for pilgrims to ensure critical care facilities are accessible throughout the trek. Health camps will be set up at multiple locations to assist devotees," said Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

According to officials, comprehensive security arrangements have already been put in place along both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes leading to the holy cave shrine. Authorities estimate that nearly one lakh security personnel will be deployed to ensure the safety of pilgrims and facilitate the smooth conduct of the Yatra.

"As we all understand, the Amarnath Yatra has been taking place for several years. The administration, service providers, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, and all stakeholders have been conducting a series of meetings since February this year to identify challenges and ensure a seamless pilgrimage experience. We are expecting a larger participation of pilgrims this year, and all preparatory arrangements have been made accordingly. The tracks from both the Pahalgam and Baltal axes were cleared well in advance by BRO teams.

Arrangements related to sanitation, healthcare, security deployment, and coordination among stakeholders have been finalised. We are committed to extending the best possible facilities to pilgrims. The number of registration counters has also been increased, including e-KYC and on-the-spot registration facilities, to ensure maximum convenience for Yatris," Garg added.