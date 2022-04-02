Along with delegation-level talks, Indian PM, Nepalese counterpart inaugurate projects

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Saturday.

The two leaders also vowed to further expand bilateral ties in several areas and inaugurated a number of projects.

These included a power transmission line, cross-border railway network and launch of India's RuPay payment card in Nepal.

Built under India's Grant Assistance, the train services between India’s Jainagar and Nepal’s Kurtha were inaugurated on Saturday.

Among the projects, Solu Corridor 132 KV power transmission line and sub-station in Nepal built under government of India's Line of Credit were also inaugurated. Nepal also joined International Solar Alliance.

Four pacts were inked by the two sides to expand cooperation in railways and energy after the wide-ranging talks.

In a statement, Modi said the friendly ties between India and Nepal are unique. And this relationship is not seen anywhere else in the world.

India has been and will continue to be a firm companion in Nepal's journey for peace, prosperity and development, the PM said.

Nepalese prime minister, who is on a three-day visit to India, has been accompanied by a high-level delegation. He arrived in New Delhi on Friday.

Deuba said Nepal's relations with India are "highly important”.

(With inputs from agencies)