All Indian students safe after Perm University shooting, says embassy

A recent batch of students for the Perm State Medical University (2020-21) departed from New Delhi on August 29.

According to the Indian Embassy, all Indian students at Russia's Perm State University, where at least six people were killed and 24 others were injured on Monday when a shooter went on a spree, are safe.

"Shocked at the horrific attack at Perm State University in Russia; our deep condolences for loss of life and best wishes for early recovery of those injured. The embassy is in touch with local authorities and the representatives of Indian students. All Indian students at Perm State Medical University are safe," the Embassy said.

(With inputs from agencies)