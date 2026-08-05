/Air India turbulence: What safety precautions should passengers follow to avoid injuries?

Air India Phuket-Delhi flight AI2379 dropped 300 feet in the air after experiencing turbulence mid-air on Tuesday (Aug 4). The sudden mid-air drop in altitude resulted in the injury of 10 passengers and 4 crew members. The aircraft took off from Phuket at around 8.25 am and landed safely in Delhi at around 11 am local time, according to data from Flightradar24. The incident highlights the importance of knowing key in-flight safety precautions that can help passengers reduce the risk of injuries during turbulence and other emergencies.
What are the most important safety precautions passengers should follow before and during a flight?
- Always keep your seat belt fastened while seated, even when the seat belt sign is off, as unexpected turbulence can occur without warning and is the leading cause of in-flight passenger injuries., causing the aircraft to suddenly lose about 300 feet in altitude.
- Listen carefully to the cabin crew's safety briefing and follow all crew instructions immediately, specially during turbulence or emergencies, since cabin crew are trained to manage safety situations.
- Remain seated whenever the seat belt sign is illuminated and avoid moving around the cabin unless necessary to reduce the risk of falls during sudden turbulence.
- Properly stow all carry-on baggage and keep the area around your seat clear to prevent injuries from falling luggage and ensure unobstructed evacuation if required.
- Know your nearest emergency exit and read the safety information card before takeoff so you are familiar with emergency procedures, oxygen masks, life jackets (if applicable), and the brace position.
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What are common in-flight safety risks?
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- Medical emergencies involving passengers or crew.
- Smoke or fire in the cabin requiring immediate response.
- Falling carry-on baggage causing head or shoulder injuries.
- Emergency evacuations following an emergency landing or other incident.
- Cabin depressurization, requiring passengers to use oxygen masks.
How can passengers be prepares for emergency situations?
- Pay attention to the safety briefing and locate the nearest emergency exits.
- Keep essential medicines in your cabin bag and inform the crew immediately in case of a medical emergency.
- Secure carry-on baggage properly and open overhead bins carefully.