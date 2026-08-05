/Air India turbulence: What safety precautions should passengers follow to avoid injuries?

Air India Phuket-Delhi flight AI2379 dropped 300 feet in the air after experiencing turbulence mid-air on Tuesday (Aug 4). The sudden mid-air drop in altitude resulted in the injury of 10 passengers and 4 crew members. The aircraft took off from Phuket at around 8.25 am and landed safely in Delhi at around 11 am local time, according to data from Flightradar24. The incident highlights the importance of knowing key in-flight safety precautions that can help passengers reduce the risk of injuries during turbulence and other emergencies.