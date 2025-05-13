India's air carriers Air India and IndiGo announced the cancellation of two-way flight operations from select locations on May 13, (Tuesday). The decision came after drones were sighted in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba on Monday (May 12), despite the ceasefire understanding reached between India and Pakistan. However, on Tuesday morning, the situation in Samba seemed normal, as per visuals from ANI.

Air India said that they are monitoring the situation and in view of passenger safety it has cancelled flights to and from the following locations

Jammu

Leh

Jodhpur

Amritsar

Bhuj

Jamnagar

Chandigarh

Rajkot

#TravelAdvisory

In view of the latest developments and keeping your safety in mind, flights to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot are cancelled for Tuesday, 13th May.



We are monitoring the situation and will keep you updated.



— Air India (@airindia) May 12, 2025

Indigo announced cancellations of flights to and from the following locations:

Jammu

Amritsar

Chandigarh

Leh

Srinagar

Rajkot

Indigo said that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of passengers. It has asked passengers to check flight status before travelling.

Operation Sindoor

In a powerful and strategic response to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, the Indian Armed Forces on early Wednesday (May 7) launched a series of precision strikes against under code-named Operation Sindoor.

India launched Operation Sindoor on the night of May 6-7 and hit nine terror camps located deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). India confirmed that its strikes have killed at least five dreaded terrorists from terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Tensions between both nations rose after Pakistan retaliated on Indian villages, making civilians their targets and military posts. As many as 16 people including soldiers lost their lives in Pakistani shelling and drone attack.

On May 10, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. EAM S Jaishankar reiterated the same but also said that the country will continue its "uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations." Pakistani drone attacks continued on the day of ceasefire as well, after which Misri issued a statement and told Pakistan to deal with the situation with “seriousness and responsibility”.

