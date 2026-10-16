/Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air extend Saudi flight suspensions amid Houthi threat

Air India has extended the suspension of flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah until October 20, 2026, as security concerns mount following attacks on civilian aviation infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. The decision comes amid growing international concern over threats to airports and aircraft in the Kingdom, with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council condemning the attacks.

Air India offers full refunds

In a statement posted on X, Air India said it was monitoring the situation and would assess when flights could safely resume.

“In view of the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, all Air India flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah stand cancelled until 20 October 2026. We are closely monitoring developments and continuously assessing the situation to ensure the safe resumption of operations,” the airline said.

The carrier added that passengers affected by the cancellations were eligible for a full refund. It reiterated that passenger and crew safety remained its highest priority.

IndiGo, Akasa Air also suspend flights

Air India's extension follows similar measures by IndiGo and Akasa Air, which have suspended services on select Saudi routes until October 17.

IndiGo cancelled flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah, urging passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. Akasa Air extended its suspension on Riyadh and Jeddah routes, offering affected passengers full refunds or rescheduling without additional charges.

ICAO condemns attacks on aviation infrastructure

The ICAO Council issued its condemnation on Thursday (Oct 15), expressing solidarity with Saudi Arabia and extending condolences to the victims and their families. The statement followed Saudi Arabia's address to the Council on October 8.

The aviation body deplored attacks targeting civil aviation infrastructure, warning of their consequences for flight operations, aviation safety and security, and international peace and security.

The ICAO is a specialised United Nations agency comprising 193 member states that establishes international standards for civil aviation.

Death toll rises after Riyadh airport attack

The disruptions come amid reports of attacks on Saudi aviation infrastructure and a warning from the Houthis urging international airlines, foreign workers and commercial travellers to avoid Saudi aviation hubs. The group declared Saudi airspace unsafe, while making an exception for Mecca and Medina.

The death toll from the October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh rose to 13 after the Indian Embassy confirmed the death of an Indian national who had been injured in the incident.