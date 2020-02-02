Air India flight carrying 323 Indians, 7 Maldivians evacuated from Wuhan lands in Delhi

The special Air India plane carrying 323 Indian citizens along with seven Maldives citizens, evacuated from Wuhan, the epicentre of coronavirus, landed at Delhi Airport on Sunday morning, bringing the total number of Indians evacuated from the coronavirus-hit city to 647.

The flight carrying the first batch of Indians had landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Saturday.

All the Indians who have returned from Wuhan which is the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak have been quarantined in the Indo Tibetan Border Police ( ITBP) facility in Delhi and defence facility at Manesar.

Of the 324 passengers, three were minors and 211 were students.

The virus originated in Wuhan in December last year and has since then spread to various cities around the world.

Several countries including India have sped up the evacuation process after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global health crisis.