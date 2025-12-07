Google Preferred
  Wion
  India
  • /Air India crash probe: Indian, US officials to meet in Washington? Report claims as investigation continues

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Dec 07, 2025, 08:56 IST | Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 08:56 IST
A crane removing aeroplane's tail from the wreckage after the June 12 Air India flight 171 crash, is pictured in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad on June 14, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The meeting will be held at the NTSB’s headquarters in Washington. The representatives from other parties related to the investigation, including Boeing, will also be present.

India will reportedly send investigators to the US next week to review data gathered on the deadly Air India Flight 171 crash in Ahmedabad with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). One of the worst aviation disasters in India, 260 people on board and on the ground were killed in the tragic accident. Only one person survived the devastating crash. India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has been leading the probe into the ill-fated Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter, that Indian investigators plan to share their findings, including any information gleaned from the plane’s cockpit voice and flight data recorders.

The report added that the meeting will be held at the NTSB’s headquarters in Washington. The representatives from other parties related to the investigation, including Boeing, will also be present. The NTSB or AAIB has not made any official statement regarding the meeting.

On June 12, 2025, Air India flight AI171, travelling from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after taking off.

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...

