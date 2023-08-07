AIIMS: Fire breaks out at endoscopy room of india's premier medical institute
AIIMS fire Photograph:(ANI)
A fire erupted in the endoscopy room of AIIMS, leading to the prompt evacuation of all individuals present.
A fire erupted in the endoscopy room of AIIMS, leading to the prompt evacuation of all individuals present. The Delhi Fire Service dispatched over 6 fire tenders to the scene to swiftly address the situation.
#WATCH | Delhi: A fire broke out in the endoscopy room of AIIMS. All people evacuated.— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023
More than 6 fire tenders sent, say Delhi Fire Service
Further details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/u8iomkvEpX
(More information to follow)
