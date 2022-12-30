AI-generated images depicting Indian men, women from different states go viral on Twitter

Amid the thousands of images created by using Artificial Intelligence making rounds on social media, recently, an artist named Madhav Kohli has also taken to Twitter to share portraits of what men and women from different Indian states would 'stereotypically' look like.

The artist has also shared the definition of a “stereotype” after facing some criticism about certain images.

The two Twitter threads each consisting of at least 30 images each showing men and women from states including, Delhi, Goa, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, and so on, were created by an AI-powered tool ‘midjourney’, which generates images using prompts entered by the user.

The first set of images posted on Tuesday (December 27) depicting, “Indian men created using Stereotypes and ai” beginning with Delhi, has since garnered thousands of views and likes on the microblogging platform.

Subsequently, the artist on Thursday and Friday also took to Twitter to post the second set of AI-generated images with the caption, “Indian women, made using stereotypical descriptions and ai.”

In this thread, the artist has used stereotypical features associated with women from different states to create images. This is what some of them looked like:

The artist has also indicated that he will be creating a third Twitter thread on “other anomalies.” Kohli later explained, “There will be one last thread for stereotypes tomorrow and then we're done. This will not be based on regionality instead anomalies, characteristics, and motives. A lot more interesting, a lot less infuriating.”



