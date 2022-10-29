Ahead of Gujarat assembly elections, BJP government attempts to introduce UCC

Ahead of the assembly polls in the Western Indian state of Gujarat, the ruling BJP government is mulling a strategy to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Reportedly, the state government will be forming a high-level committee under a retired high court or supreme court judge to look into the matter.

The announcement was made by the minister of state for home Harsh Sanghavi after a cabinet meeting in the capital city of Gandhinagar.

“Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah, CM Bhupendra Patel has taken a historic decision in the cabinet meeting today — of forming a committee for implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state," said Sanghavi.

Later, Sanghavi took to Twitter to state, "A high level committee will be formed to implement the "Uniform Civil Code" in Gujarat."

As reported extensively by WION, UCC has been an ideological and political promise by the BJP for a long time. In the BJP’s 2019 general election manifesto, the party committed itself to implementing UCC on a country level.

However, despite being in power for more than eight years now, the Narendra Modi government is yet to take a rather decisive step on the issue.

Not the first time BJP has made such an announcement

However, those privy to the matter understand that BJP has a knack of using UCC as a poll plank and sweep the votes ahead of crucial assembly elections.

Earlier this year, prior to the Uttarakhand state election, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a similar announcement, informing about constituting a committee to look into the implementation of UCC.

“This committee will prepare a draft of the uniform civil code for the people of Uttarakhand. This UCC will be for equal laws on subjects like marriage, divorce, land, property and inheritance for people of all religions."

UCC and its implementation finds a mention in India's constitution under Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP).

"The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India,” states Article 44 of the constitution.

Notably, UCC is an exhaustive set of common laws for all religions governing personal matters like marriage, divorce, adoption, succession, and others. It aims at ensuring equality among all religions.

However, a significant portion of the population, mostly Muslims are against UCC as it might interfere with the Muslim Personal Law, more colloquially known as Shariat.

