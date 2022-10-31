India bridge collapse: At least 122 killed and over 100 injured in Gujarat

At least 122 people were killed and over 100 injured after a hanging bridge collapse in the western state of Gujarat. According to authorities over 500 people were celebrating a festival near the bridge at the time of the incident.
