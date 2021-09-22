After Aukus submarine dispute, India and France pledge to act jointly in Indo-Pacific region

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to act jointly after Australia cancelled its submarine order worth $40 billion to Paris.

Modi and Macron discussed about cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region as well as the Afghanistan crisis during their telephonic conversation.

Opting out of its deal with France, Australia had formed an alliance with the United States and the United Kingdom, dubbed as Aukus, for eight nuclear-powered submarines.

Calling it a ''stab in the back,'' France had recalled its ambassadors from the US and Australia.

During his phone call with Modi, Macron assured that France is committed to strengthening India's strategic autonomy.

As a part of close relations between the two countries, Macron said that France will collaborate with India on both industry and technology.

He also highlighted that India and France share a relationship based on mutual respect and trust and their shared approach will promote ''regional stability and rule of law while ruling out any form of hegemony.''