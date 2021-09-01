After a gap of 17 months, schools reopen in Indian capital Delhi amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines

After remaining closed for 7 months, the schools in India's capital New Delhi have reopened for students of classes 9-12 amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia has expressed confidence and optimism about the decision and has assured that all necessary measures have been adopted.

As per the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), only 50 per cent students are allowed per classroom, thermal screening is compulsory, lunch breaks need to be staggered, seating arrangement should be alternative and routine guest visits should be avoided.

The DDMA has said students, teachers, and non-teaching staff living in Covid containment zones will not be allowed to come to schools and colleges.

While the government has noted that vaccination centres and activities like ration distribution which were going on in different schools will continue, the DDMA said the area being used for these activities should be separated from the area which will be used for academic activities.

Few institutions have adopted a wait-and-watch approach and have decided to call children for physical classroom studies only after a few weeks.

Learning to live amid the coronavirus pandemic, countries all across the globe are re-opening schools with restrictions and guidelines to assure safety without compromising with the curriculum.

