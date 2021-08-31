Afghan Sikhs, Hindus with valid documents can travel to India: Taliban

According to local reports, Afghan Sikhs and Hindus will be allowed to travel to India provided they possess valid travel documents.

The report cited Taliban Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, who has told Afghan media that there are no obstacles on the travel of Hindus and Sikhs. They can go to Kabul airport and travel to India and attend religious ceremonies.

Watch | UN Security Council urges Taliban to allow travel, aid to Afghans

Referring to the security of minority Hindu and Sikh communities in Afghanistan, the Taliban spokesperson said that the group had no problem with them as with other minorities.

It was earlier reported that the Taliban had stopped some Hindus and Sikhs, who were Afghan nationals, from boarding an evacuation flight to India last week.

Kabul-based Parwan Committee Chairman Gurnam Singh told local media that about 150 Hindus and Sikhs were to leave for India but they were not allowed to fly.

Also Read | Afghan territory not to be used to shelter, train terrorists, demands UNSC resolution

Now, a Sikh leader in Kabul has said the commitment should be fulfilled by allowing them to attend religious ceremonies in India.

Many Sikhs are travelling at this time to India as celebrations of the landmark 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur is underway this year.

Several people are also trying to flee Afghanistan fearing their lives under the Taliban rule. India has already evacuated several people from the war-torn country.

(With inputs from agencies)