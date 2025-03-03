Abhey Singh, aka 'IIT Baba,' garnered a lot of attention at Mthe Maha Kumbh Mela, the world's largest religious gathering. On Monday (March 3), Singh was arrested by Jaipur Police for consuming and having marijuana in his possession. He was later released on bail bond.

While speaking to news agency ANI, SHO Shiprapath PS, Rajendra Godara, said that they were informed that Singh, was in a hotel in Jaipur and showing suicidal signs. "When we reached there, he said that 'I consumed 'ganja.' I still have it in my possession, and I might have said something when I was unconscious'."

Godara further added, "Possession of 'ganja' is a crime under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. So, we arrested him... Due to the small quantity, we have interrogated him and then released him on a bail bond. His followers informed the police that he was suicidal as he had posted something on social media pages. If needed, he will be called again for the interrogation."

As he was leaving the police station, Singh said, "I have nothing to say about it as of now. It's my birthday, and I want to be happy today."

Not too long ago, Singh had another such encounter, which involved the police. On March 1, he was invited as a guest on a television debate panel, where a group dressed in saffron entered the studio. Thereafter, Singh and the group were seen having an argument that later turned violent. Singh was abused and accused of defaming saints and 'Sanatan Dharma'.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had taken cognisance and confirmed the incident; on a social media post, they mentioned that an investigation is underway.