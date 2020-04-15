Aarogya Setu beats 'Pokémon GO' record, crosses 50 million downloads in 13 Days

Government of India's newly launched app Aarogya Setu (health bridge) has become an instant hit among smartphone user. It is the world's fastest-growing mobile app with more than 50 million users.



Also read: Coronavirus case in India cross 11,000; death toll reaches 377

This makes it the fastest App to exceed 50 million installs on the platform, at just 13 days after launching in India on April 2.

Before Aarogya Setu Niantic’s smash hit Pokémon GO had passed this milestone in just 19 days in 2016.



Also read: PM Narendra Modi extends lockdown till May 3 as coronavirus cases cross 10,000



The Aarogya Setu (health bridge) mobile app was launched by the government of India to help people assess themselves the risk of catching coronavirus infection and alert authorities if they have come in close contact with a person infected with the deadly virus.

Yesterday, PM Modi appealed to every citizen to download and use the Aarogya Setu App. This app has been developed especially to track coronavirus cases.

This app is designed to help control the spread of coronavirus and make its information accessible to the common people. This special app also helps in finding out corona positive people present nearby.

After downloading, this app asks if you have cough, fever or trouble breathing etc. If you do not have any such problem, you will be in the Green Zone.

This app tells the user to keep the mobile phone's Bluetooth and location devices on. Whenever the user visits a crowded place, this app keeps sending messages from nearby mobile phones through the Bluetooth. When the user stands near someone who is also a normal it shows green zone. But if that person becomes corona positive after 10 days, this app will alert you immediately.

In such a situation, the user can get himself or herself checked also. This app also tells about hotspots, so that the user can change the route.

This app has launched by the Ministry of Human Resource Development is associated with Digital India for the health and well-being of every Indian.



(With inputs from agencies)